Meeting with Putin was praised in the entire world, Erdogan says

ANKARA, September 5. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Sochi was productive and was praised in the entire world.

"We had a comprehensive and a very productive meeting with Putin in Sochi. I believe that this meeting was highly praised by the world, when we discussed that grain corridor and many humanitarian issues," the Turkish leader said after a four-hour meeting with the government, where the Sochi talks were discussed.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Putin in Sochi on September 4, Erdogan said that Ankara, in cooperation with the UN, prepared a new set of initiatives in order to restore the Black Sea grain initiative and hopes that it will be reviewed positively. In turn, Putin said that Moscow is ready to return to the grain deal within several days since the moment of fulfillment of promises, given within the Istanbul agreements.