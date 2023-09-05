US warned Russia about training Minuteman III ICBM launch in advance — Pentagon

WASHINGTON, September 5. /TASS/. The US Administration warned Russia about its intent to carry out a training launch of the Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on September 6 in advance, Pentagon Spokesman Patrick Ryder told reporters.

He underscored that the US Air Force Global Strike Command will carry out a training ICBM launch without a nuclear payload from the Vandenberg Air Force base on September 6. According to Ryder, the US sent a notification about the launch and informed the Russian government in advance in accordance with the existing bilateral obligations.