Turkey to continue mediating exchange of POWs between Russia, Ukraine — Erdogan

ANKARA, September 5. /TASS/. Turkey will keep trying to facilitate the exchange of prisoners of war between Russia and Ukraine, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on his flight home from Sochi, where he held a meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

"We will continue playing the role of mediator on such issues as the exchange of POWs and the situation around the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant," TRT Haber quoted Erdogan as saying.

The Turkish president lamented that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine "is, unfortunately, in its 18th month now without any peace prospects on the horizon." "Instead of aggravating the problem and escalating tensions, we tried to get both sides to meet. Turkey will be ready to help out when the sides ask for it," he said.

According to Erdogan, he and Putin discussed other regional issues in Sochi as well. "We also exchanged opinions on the latest developments in Syria, the South Caucasus, Libya and Africa. I hope this communication will be useful for Turkey, Russia and our region," the Turkish leader said.

The two leaders met in Sochi on Monday. Erdogan said at a joint news conference that Ankara was ready to act as a mediator for peace in Ukraine. Also, he called on Kiev to soften its stance on the grain deal.