UN does not rule out lifting some restrictions against Russia within grain deal — agency

ANKARA, September 2. /TASS/. Turkish state agency Anadolu claimed that the new UN proposals for the resumption of the grain deal contain options for lifting some restrictions against Russia.

These proposals are allegedly included in the new package, which was developed by the organization in cooperation with Turkey. Their main elements are including the European subsidiary of the Russian Agricultural Bank in the SWIFT system and unblocking of the assets of Russian fertilizer companies frozen in Europe.

According to the report, the issues of reviving the grain deal are expected to be discussed during the talks scheduled for September 4 in Sochi between Turkish and Russian Presidents Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Vladimir Putin. The Kremlin press service reported on September 1 that the leaders would discuss the further development of cooperation between the two countries and a number of issues on the international agenda.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted in response to the report that these conditions were previously "implied," but did not work. "Previously, all of this was also ‘implied,’ it just didn't work," the diplomat wrote in her Telegram channel.

The upcoming upcoming talks between the two presidents will be the first personal meeting between the two presidents after the termination of the grain deal on July 17. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said in an interview with TASS that Russia’s conditions remain unchanged: reconnecting Rosselkhozbank to SWIFT, resuming supplies of spare parts, establishing transport logistics and insurance, and resuming Russian companies’ access to their overseas assets. With this done, it will be possible to look at reviving the Black Sea Initiative, he added.