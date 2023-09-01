Warsaw to analyze Minsk’s statements about border violation by Polish helicopter

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Warsaw will analyze Minsk’s statements about the violation of Belarus' airspace by a Polish helicopter, Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Pawel Jablonski said on Friday.

"We will analyze the situation. Such statements from the Belarusian authorities should be met with caution," he said in an interview with the Polsat television channel.

According to Jablonski, such statements may be made for political purposes ahead of the parliamentary election in Poland on October 15.

Belarus’ State Border Committee said earlier in the day that a Polish Mi-24 military helicopter violated the Belarusian state border in the Grodno Region at an extremely low altitude and flew 1,200 meters deep into Belarusian territory, and then returned back to Poland.