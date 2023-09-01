US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace 353 times in August

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. The US-led coalition’s fighter jets and drones violated deconfliction protocols and the bilateral flight safety memorandum 353 times during the past month, Vadim Kulit, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said on Friday.

"As many as 353 violations linked with the flights by the coalition drones were reported in Syria in August 2023," he said.

According to Kulit, the coalition’s fighter jets and drones violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area, across which international air routes run, 12 times during the day. Apart from that, in his words, the coalition drones violated the deconfliction protocols 16 times during the day, continuing to create dangerous situations in Syria’s skies.