US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace 18 times in past day

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. The US-led coalition’s fighter jets and drones violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area 18 times during the past day, Vadim Kulit, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said on Wednesday.

"Three pairs of the coalition’s F-16, four pairs of F-35, a pair of Typhoon fighter jets, as well as two MQ-1C multi-role unmanned aerial vehicles violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area, across which international air routes run, 18 times during the day," he said. "The coalition continues creating dangerous situations fraught with air incidents and aggravated the situation in Syria’s airspace."

According to Kulit, eight violations of the deconfliction protocols of December 9, 2019 linked with the flights by the coalition drones were reported in Syria in the past 24 hours.