Russia keeps close eye on Gabon developments, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. The Russian authorities are deeply concerned over the potential military takeover in Gabon and closely watch the latest developments in the Central African country, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Earlier, a group of high-placed Gabonese army officers announced in a live broadcast on national television that they had taken power in the country and cancelled the results of the August 26 presidential and parliamentary elections.

"I would not make any general conclusions [about the situation in various African countries] but the Gabon developments are a subject of deep concern and we closely watch the events taking place there," the spokesman said.

In turn, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova pointed out that Russia expects the situation in the country to stabilize as soon as possible. "Moscow is concerned about the reports on the sharp escalation of the domestic situation in this African country, which is friendly to us. We continue to monitor the situation, we expect it to stabilize soon," the diplomat said.