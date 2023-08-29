Belarus to push back against West’s hybrid war against country — Security Council

MINSK, August 29. /TASS/. Belarus will counteract the West’s strategy of hybrid influence aimed at changing its constitutional order and subjugating it to its forms of governance, Belarusian Security Council State Secretary Alexander Volfovich said.

"The West has chosen a strategy of hybrid influence, soft power in the form of indirect, strategic actions where it attempts to dictate its will to change the constitutional order, undermining sovereignty and subjugating many countries to its forms of governance," he said at a meeting with the staff of the Santa Bremor enterprise in Brest. According to the SB. Belarus Segodnya media outlet, Volfovich said that Belarus "does not accept this and will defend its sovereignty and independence."

The official noted that amid the shaping of a multipolar world and the fight between the West and the East, Belarus found itself at the epicenter of political events. "A real hybrid war has been unleashed against our country. In its various manifestations - in the political, economic and information realms," he noted. According to Volfovich, due to this, it is very important to explain to people what is going on given the multitude of fake news disseminated via the media and social networks and the general escalation surrounding the situation.