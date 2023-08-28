Representatives of Ukraine and UN still work in JCC in Istanbul — Erdogan's representative

ANKARA, August 28. /TASS/. Representatives of Ukraine and the UN continue to work at the Joint Coordinating Center (JCC) in Istanbul, despite the suspension of the grain deal. Akif Cagatay Kilic, official representative of the President of Turkey, said this in an interview with the NTV television channel.

"At the moment, we are not considering any alternatives, no other components, no other routes [for grain supply]. We are skeptical that the agreement can survive without Russia. Therefore, our efforts are aimed at ensuring that the existing grain corridor is actively working again," he said.

"Official representatives of both the UN and Ukraine are still in the center in Istanbul. Therefore, our efforts continue," he added.

The implementation of the grain deal, an agreement on a corridor for ships with Ukrainian grain concluded in July 2022, was terminated on July 17. Russia notified Turkey, Ukraine and the UN of its objection to its extension from July 18. Russian President Vladimir Putin previously noted that the terms of the deal with regard to Russia were not met, despite the efforts of the UN, because Western countries were not going to keep their promises. The Russian leader repeatedly pointed out that the West exported most of the Ukrainian grain to their states, while the deal’s main aim, which was to supply grain to needy countries, including African ones, was never implemented. Nevertheless, Moscow said that it was ready to immediately return to the grain deal, once its Russia-related part is implemented.