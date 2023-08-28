Ethiopia’s entry into BRICS to expand group’s African reach, say experts

BEIJING, August 28. /TASS/. Ethiopia joining BRICS will not only strengthen the economic and political cooperation within the group, but will also help member countries expand their reach on the African continent, Xinhua quoted Ethiopian experts as saying.

"As a rapidly growing African economy, Ethiopia can contribute to the collective strength of the platform and bring a fresh perspective to the African continent," Balew Demissie, an associate professor at Addis Ababa University, told Xinhua. Cooperation between Ethiopia and BRICS "can improve connectivity within the country and with neighboring nations, facilitate trade, and promote regional integration," he added.

The Chinese news agency also cited another expert, Mukerrim Miftah, an assistant professor at the Ethiopian Civil Service University, who believes that the entry into the BRICS family will "strengthen the already strong economic relationships Ethiopia has with countries like Russia and China" and help the grouping "to counter the dominance of the West on the African continent." The expert pointed to Ethiopia’s potential in regional conflict resolution, peace-keeping missions, countering terrorism and promoting sustainable development.

Johannesburg hosted the BRICS group’s 15th summit of the BRICS group currently encompassing Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa under the latter’s one-year chairmanship on August 22-24. The event was the largest gathering of Global South heads of state and government in recent years. As many as 54 African leaders were invited to attend. At the summit, the five current members agreed to admit Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates as new members, effective January 1, 2024. An updated list of candidate countries for BRICS membership will be prepared for consideration at the group’s next annual summit, which will take place under Russia’s one-year chairmanship.

The country’s BRICS Sherpa Anil Suklal said earlier that about 30 countries were seeking to join BRICS, with some of them having already submitted official applications.