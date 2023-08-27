Zelensky says Ukraine has organized production on missiles, artillery

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Ukraine has managed to organize the production of missiles and artillery, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said on Sunday.

"I have launched several missile programs, <…> We manufactured various missiles and continue to do so. I cannot tell you how many we manufacture but this is a colossal amount," he said in an interview with the Rada television channel.

He also said that the production of NATO-type artillery has been launched in Ukraine.

Ukraine’s Minister for Strategic Industries Alexander Kamyshin said earlier that the capacity of Ukraine’s defense sector had increased threefold in July. He admitted however that Ukraine was receiving a lot of weapons from the United States and other partners.

On February 24, Putin launched a special military operation in Ukraine in response to a request for help from the heads of the Donbass republics. He stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories, but aimed to demilitarize and denazify the country. After that, the West imposed sweeping sanctions against Russia and beefed up arms supplies to the Kiev regime worth tens of billions of dollars. On July 7, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said that the United States had decided to provide Ukraine with cluster munitions, despite the fact that the United Nations opposed the use of such munitions.

The Russian side has repeatedly warned that arms supplies only protract the conflict.