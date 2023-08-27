Air raid alert canceled throughout Ukraine

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. The air raid alert, announced at night throughout Ukraine, was canceled after more than two hours. This is according to the country’s official air raid alert portal.

Sirens sounded at 03:04 a.m. (coincides with Moscow time) in the Dnepropetrovsk, Poltava and Kharkov regions, two minutes later the Sumy region was in the red zone. By 03:23 a.m., air raid alert was issued in the Nikolaev and Odessa regions. After 15 minutes, the alarm was announced in Vinnitsa, Zhytomyr, Kiev, Kirovograd, Cherkasy, Chernigov regions and in Kiev. At 04:03, air raid alert covered all the western regions of the country.

At 06:24 the air raid alert was cancelled. Explosions were reported in Ivano-Frankovsk, Kiev and Cherkasy regions.