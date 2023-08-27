Air raid alert issued in most of Ukraine, including Kiev

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. The zone of action of the air raid alert, announced at night in the eastern and southern regions of Ukraine, has spread to most of the country's territory, including Kiev. This is according to the country’s official air raid alert portal.

Sirens sounded at 03:04 a.m. Moscow time in the Dnepropetrovsk, Poltava and Kharkov regions, and two minutes later the Sumy region was in the red zone.

By 03:23 a.m. Moscow time, warnings began to operate in the Nikolaev and Odessa regions. After 15 minutes, the alarm was announced in Vinnitsa, Zhytomyr, Kiev, Kirovograd, Cherkasy, Chernigov regions and Kiev.