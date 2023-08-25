US attempts to contain China by supplying arms to Taiwan doomed to fail — China's military

BEIJING, August 25. /TASS/. More supplies of US weapons to Taiwan will not help the United States to contain China, nor will they allow the administration in Taipei to isolate itself from Beijing, Zhang Xiaogang, the Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman, has said.

"We insist that the US side should actually keep its promises not to support the advocates of the so-called Taiwan independence movement," Zhang is quoted on the Chinese Defense Ministry's page on the WeChat social media. "Attempts to contain the PRC at Taiwan's expense are doomed to fail, and [the United States'] wish to isolate the island using arms supplies as a tool will only lead to a stalemate."

Zhang recalled that the Taiwan issue was a "red line" that the US should not dare cross. He emphasized that Washington must stop supplying arms to Taipei and developing inter-army contacts with the island.

Zhang said the new $500-million contract to supply US arms to Taipei posed a threat to the security of the island's residents and undermined stability in the Taiwan Strait.

"China expresses categorical dissatisfaction and strong protest on this matter. We have already made a statement to the United States," he stated.

According to the official, the Chinese armed forces were permanently on high alert and would firmly defend the sovereignty as well as territorial integrity of their country.

Another shipment of US weapons to Taiwan

Earlier, the US Department of State and a specialized government agency within the Pentagon reported a $500-million contract to sell Taiwan infrared search and tracking systems for US F-16 fighter-bombers and related equipment. A corresponding request for their purchase had been sent by the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office to the United States (the island's de facto embassy).

Washington's military-technical cooperation with Taipei is a major concern for Beijing. Taiwan has been governed by its own administration since 1949 but, according to the official position shared by most countries, including Russia, it is considered one of China's provinces. The US severed diplomatic relations with the Taiwan side in 1979 and established them with the PRC. While formally recognizing the One China policy, the United States continues to maintain contacts with the Taipei administration and supplies the island with military hardware.