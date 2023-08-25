Argentina welcomes all integration options even if inter-bloc differences exist — diplomat

BUENOS AIRES, August 25. /TASS/. Argentina looks at the question of joining new integration-oriented blocs first and foremost from the perspective of its national interests and thinks it impractical to reject participating in any integration mechanism due to differences of opinion with other bloc members, Argentinian Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero said.

"Argentina will take a pragmatic approach in joining all mechanisms needed to protect its national interests. This is about creating new participation mechanisms and not about decreasing their number; more integration venues, not fewer, are needed. Nowadays, not a single G20 country is leaving the group due to the differences of opinion with other members," he said at a seminar held by the Americas Society.

Earlier, Argentinian presidential candidate Patricia Bullrich asserted that, in the event of her election, the country would not be applying for BRICS membership. She considers membership in the organization as unacceptable due to the conflict between Ukraine and Russia and the accession of Iran, members of the government of which Buenos Aires suspects of being involved in terror attacks in the Argentinian capital in 1992 and 1994. "Today, Argentina managed to attain acceptance into the BRICS group, whose GDP surpasses that of the G7. What’s the use of leaving it? How would our people benefit from this?" Cafiero asked rhetorically.

"Global international relations work when countries are sitting at the negotiating table because this way we can point out mistakes and things that we do not like," the top Argentinian diplomat asserted.

On Thursday, following the results of the BRICS Summit held on August 22-24 in Johannesburg, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that Argentina, Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Ethiopia will officially join the bloc on January 1, 2024.

Argentina will hold its presidential election on October 22. The August 13 primary election showed that Bullrich, current Economy Minister Sergio Massa and Libertarian Javier Milei, who has repeatedly asserted that he would not negotiate with China but would allow private enterprises to trade with it, were the top three contenders.