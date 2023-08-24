Zelensky says Ukraine not involved in crash of Prigozhin’s jet

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said that Kiev hasn’t been involved in the crash of the jet that carried Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the private military company Wagner.

"We have nothing to do with it," he said in Kiev during celebrations of Ukraine’s Independence Day, the Ukrainian news outlet Strana reported.

According to the Russian aviation agency, Prigozhin was on the manifest of the Embraer private jet that crashed the night before in the Tver Region north of Moscow while travelling from Moscow to St. Petersburg. According to preliminary data, all 10 people that were onboard were killed in the incident. A criminal investigation is underway to look into potential violations of flight safety rules.