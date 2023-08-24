China to allocate $10 bln for global development — Xi Jinping

BEIJING, August 24. /TASS/. China will create a $10 billion global development fund, Chinese President Xi Jinping said at a press conference following the 15th BRICS summit.

"A number of measures have been taken in the field of cooperation for the benefit of development. China has provided a large number of resources for development purposes <…>. Chinese financial institutions will soon establish a special fund worth $10 billion for sustainable development," the Chinese President said.

Xi Jinping stressed that China continues to deepen practical cooperation with developing countries and called for unity in building a community that can achieve common development for global modernization.

The leaders of the BRICS countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) adopted the Johannesburg Declaration following the results of the 15th summit of the association. It was presented on Thursday following the results of the meeting of leaders of countries in South Africa. The association will be replenished with six new countries. From 2024, six new countries will join the BRICS: Argentina, Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Ethiopia. Also, by the next meeting in 2024, the financial institutions of the countries involved will prepare proposals for the use of national currencies and common payment instruments.