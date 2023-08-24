Russia resorts to all of its capabilities in fight against global hunger, says Putin

JOHANNESBURG /South Africa/, August 24. /TASS/. Russia is resorting to all of its capabilities to fight the world hunger and avert the food crisis, Russian President Vladimir Putin said speaking in a videoconference mode at a meeting in the BRICS Plus/Outreach format.

"Our country pays particular attention to issues regarding the provision of food and fertilizers to African States and world markets on the whole," Putin stated. "In other words, we employ all of our capabilities to make a contribution to the global efforts aimed at the fight against the hunger as well as to avert a food crisis."

"Thank God, we are blessed with record grain harvests for the second year in a row. As I have stated previously, we [Russia] will allocate between 25,000 and 50,000 [metric] tons of grain to six African countries as priority humanitarian aid and will deliver it free of charge," Putin said adding that such agreements were concluded earlier this summer at the 2023 Russia-Africa Summit in St. Petersburg.

"We are currently on the final stretch of talks with our friends completing negotiations in regard to the countries at the issue," Putin continued.

"This work, by the way, is being carried out despite current obstacles that are in force against us and in spite of the illegally imposed sanctions limiting our export services, which seriously complicate transportation logistics, insurance and [financial] payment transactions," the Russian president stated.

The BRICS group encompasses Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. The group held its annual summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, on August 22-24. Leaders of 54 African countries were invited to participate in the summit.

Russian President Vladimir Putin took part in the event via video link, while Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was onsite representing Russia in person.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced after the completion of the bloc’s 15th summit in Johannesburg earlier on Thursday that Argentina, Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Ethiopia would join BRICS from January 1, 2024.