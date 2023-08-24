Ramaphosa says BRICS not done expanding, invites more countries to join

JOHANNESBURG /South Africa/, August 24. /TASS/. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa called on more countries to become members of BRICS, as he said the grouping, currently encompassing Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, could expand further in the future.

Opening a meeting between BRICS leaders, invited African officials and potential candidates for membership in the group, the South African leader said that 65 nations were currently in talks to join. "I invite you all on behalf of BRICS leaders," Ramaphosa said, emphasizing that the decision made at the summit to add six new members was just the beginning. "More stages will follow. We invite various nations to partner with BRICS countries," he noted.

Ramaphosa described the group as the driver of global growth and development that he said was meeting the needs of all nations. "By mobilizing resources, we can give a new impetus to global growth and sustainable development," he said.

The BRICS summit took place in Johannesburg from 22 to 24 August. South Africa serves as the rotating chair of the BRICS group this year. Participants in the summit agreed to welcome Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the UAE as new members starting on January 1, 2024.