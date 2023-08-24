Investment in African countries discussed at BRICS business forum — Ramaphosa

JOHANNESBURG /South Africa/, August 24. /TASS/. More than 1,500 people participated in the BRICS business forum, with discussions focused on attracting investment and cooperation between South Africa, African countries and BRICS members, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said closing the 15th BRICS summit.

"Amid various restrictions the BRICS Business forum took place on the sidelines of the summit, with more than 1,500 people from BRICS countries and other countries of the world having participated in it. The forum was aimed at attracting investment, promoting collaboration on the African continent and with other BRICS states," he said.

The summit of BRICS members is taking place in Johannesburg from August 22 to 24. It has become the largest meeting of heads of states and governments of the Global South over the past few years, with leaders of 54 African countries among those invited.