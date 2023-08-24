Beijing demands Tokyo stop Fukushima water discharge

BEIJING, August 24. /TASS/. China opposes Japan’s move to release wastewater from the wrecked Fukushima 1 nuclear power plant into the ocean and demands that this action be stopped, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Thursday.

"Despite major concerns and opposition from the international community, the Japanese government unilaterally started releasing into the ocean water contaminated as a result of the Fukushima NPP disaster," China’s CCTV quoted the Chinese diplomat as saying. "China resolutely opposes and condemns this and it has already sent an official protest to Japan demanding that this illegitimate action be stopped," the diplomat added.

Earlier on Thursday, Tokyo Electric Power (TEPCO) announced that Japanese experts started releasing into the sea the first batch of treated water from the nuclear facility. Measurements showed that the threated water had been properly diluted with seawater and that the content of tritium in it was, according to TASS’ estimates, below the safety norm approved by the International Commission on Radiological Protection and the government of Japan by 952 times.