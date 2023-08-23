South Africa convinced that BRICS will prosper under Russian presidency — sherpa

JOHANNESBURG /South Africa/, August 24. /TASS/. South Africa is convinced that the BRICS group of nations, bringing together Brazil, Rusisa, India, China and South Africa, will continue to flourish after Russia assumes the organization’s rotating presidency in 2024, South Africa’s BRICS Sherpa Anil Sooklal has told TASS.

"We are confident that under Russia's chairship, BRICS will continue to prosper," the South African diplomat said.

In his words, the organization will continue to develop in a new dimension, with a larger number of members and "a new dynamic."

"But [it will become] a more powerful entity because you are bringing new members on board who have the great potential of bringing their experience and adding value and further strengthening the BRICS Corporation," the sherpa said.

"So we are looking forward to Russia's chairship," he added. "And we are confident that it will be a vibrant chairship.".