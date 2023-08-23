Ukrainian army’s manpower shortage may prove fatal for Kiev, British expert says

LONDON, August 23. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army is facing a manpower shortage that could "prove fatal" for Kiev and lead to its defeat in the conflict with Russia, Robert Clark, an expert at London-based analytical center Civitas, said in an article in The Daily Telegraph.

According to him, such a prospect may become a reality if the Ukrainian army fails to achieve rapid success in the counteroffensive that has been underway since early June. Clark pointed out that the autumn thaw will deprive both sides of the opportunity to attack, which, in his opinion, will favor Russia, which will use the pause in fighting to strengthen its defensive lines. At the same time, the expert says that, despite losses on both sides, Moscow's ability to replenish its forces is incomparably greater than Kiev's.

"For [Russian President] Vladimir Putin, victory may at last be in sight as Western support begins to waver. If Kiev cannot break through the Russian [defense] lines now, it may never be able to. If it runs out of willing men to recruit, the West cannot help," Clark believes.

In mid-July, he also warned that Ukraine and the West could be forced to make territorial concessions to Russia if the Ukrainian counteroffensive fails, which would be a "crushing defeat for them."