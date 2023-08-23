India proposes to establish BRICS space research consortium — Modi

JOHANNESBURG /SOUTH AFRICA/, August 23. /TASS/. India offers BRICS countries to continue to deepen the cooperation space by establishing a space research consortium, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

"We already work on a satellite group of BRICS states. A discussion of establishment of a BRICS space research consortium would become a step further. Within its framework, it would possible to carry out space research, weather observations in the interest of the entire world," he said, speaking at the BRICS Summit plenary meeting in Johannesburg.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who presides over the meeting, noted Modi’s proposal.

"It should be considered, it is a very far-sighted proposal," Ramaphosa said.

He also congratulated India with the implementation of the Chandrayaan-3 space program, which is expected to result with a Moon landing attempt of a module carrying a Moon rover on Wednesday.