Putin advocates for empowering women in BRICS

JOHANNESBURG, August 23. /TASS/. Russia thinks that the role of women in the affairs of BRICS countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) should expand and it supports South Africa’s proposal to hold a ministerial meeting on this subject, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, addressing a meeting of BRICS leaders via video link.

"We wholeheartedly support the proposal of our South African colleagues on holding a separate ministerial meeting on women’s affairs whose role in the political, economic and social spheres of our countries should undoubtedly expand," the Russian leader said.

Putin also mentioned other cooperation tracks in the humanitarian realm. According to him, Russia intends to actively participate in implementing agreements on creating a joint working group on nuclear medicine.

"We want the BRICS alliance activities on cooperation in secondary vocational education to translate to practical application as soon as possible," the Russian head of state said.