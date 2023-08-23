Russia ready to share experience in digital transformation with BRICS — Putin

JOHANNESBURG, August 23. /TASS/. Russia is ready to share with BRICS partners developments and experience in the field of digital transformation, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Wednesday. He came up with such an initiative at a meeting of the leaders of the BRICS countries in an expanded format, in which he took part via video link.

"Russia is ready to share its accumulated experience and best practices, including in the field of digital transformation and the use of artificial intelligence," Putin said.

He added that the Russian side welcomes the strengthening of cooperation between the five states in the field of global innovation.

"We are counting on the intensification of cooperation as part of the initiative of the BRICS global network of research infrastructures, which could be supported and developed by a special trust fund," the Russian leader added.

BRICS countries are Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa.