Putin confirms plans to hold BRICS Games in June 2024

JOHANNESBURG /South Africa/, August 23. /TASS/. Russia expects to hold the BRICS Games in June 2024, President Vladimir Putin said.

He told the BRICS leaders during a meeting that Russia will continue to contribute to the development of sports and youth contacts under its BRICS presidency in 2024.

"In particular, we expect to hold the BRICS Games in June 2024," Putin said.

According to the president, Russia will be happy to welcome BRICS athletes during the 2024 Games of the Future, which will feature hybrid disciplines in both traditional sports and popular video games. In addition, Putin recalled that Sochi will host the 2024 World Youth Festival.

In mid-May, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the government to submit proposals for organizing and holding the 2024 BRICS Games in Russia. The event is scheduled to take place in Kazan on June 12-23. Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin emphasized that the BRICS Games are not alternative competitions and will not interfere with the international sports calendar.