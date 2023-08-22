Biden to attend G20 summit in India at start of September — White House

WASHINGTON, August 22. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden plans to attend the G20 summit that will take place in India from September 9-10, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said.

Biden is set to visit New Delhi from September 7-10 where he will discuss with other G20 members joint efforts to address global issues, such as the transition to environmentally friendly energy, fight against climate change, mitigation of the social and economic effects from the Russian-Ukrainian conflict and the expansion of the capabilities of multilateral development banks, including the World Bank, to more efficiently combat poverty and address serious transnational challenges, he said at a news conference.