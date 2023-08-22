China to continue pursuing independent policy — Xi

JOHANNESBURG, August 22. /TASS/. China is on the right side of history and will continue its independent and peaceful foreign policy, according to Chinese President Xi Jinping’s statement to the BRICS Business Forum Leaders' Dialogue, which was read out by Chinese Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao.

"China is firmly pursuing an independent, peaceful foreign policy and is committed to building a community of the shared future of humankind. <…> China has always shared the fate of other developing countries. It has defended the common interests of developing countries and promoted fair representation of developing countries with emerging markets in global affairs. China firmly stands on the right side of history and is committed to the principle that the world is a communal treasure," it says.