Putin’s video address to BRICS Business Forum met with ovation

JOHANNESBURG /SOUTH AFRICA/, August 22. /TASS/. The beginning of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s video address to the BRICS Business Forum in Johannesburg was met with a lengthy ovation, according to a TASS reporter present at the event.

Putin takes part in the BRICS summit events via video conference. The attendees applauded to Putin several times during his speech, including after his words about free provision of food aid to African countries.

The Russian delegation to Johannesburg is led by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The summit will take place between August 22 and 24.