Dardanelles Strait closed for maritime traffic due to wildfire in region — ministry

ANKARA, August 22. /TASS/. The Dardanelles Strait is closed for vessels heading to the Sea of Marmara due to a rapidly spreading forest fire in the region, the Turkish Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure reported via social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

"Due to a wildfire in the area of Canakkale - Kepez maritime traffic in the Dardanelles Strait in the direction of south-north has been suspended. Ships are moving in one direction," the report said.

Consequently, ships temporarily cannot cross the strait from the Aegean Sea to the Sea of Marmara.

A major fire in Canakkale near the Dardanelles Strait that started around four hours ago, prompted the evacuation of four villages. No casualties have been reported.