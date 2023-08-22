UN Court to begin hearings on Ukraine's case against Russia on September 18

THE HAGUE, August 22. /TASS/. The UN International Court of Justice in The Hague will hold hearings on Ukraine's case against Russia for violating the Genocide Convention on September 18-27, the court's press service said.

According to the documents published on the website of the court, the representatives of Russia, Ukraine, as well as more than 30 countries of the Western camp, admitted as third parties to the proceedings on the lawsuit of Ukraine against Russia under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide of December 9, 1948, will be given the floor.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry expressed its disappointment with the decision of the UN court, which was made in contradiction with the rules of procedure and general principles of justice.

On February 26, Ukraine filed a lawsuit against Russia at the UN International Court of Justice on the interpretation, application and implementation of the 1948 Genocide Convention. In the lawsuit, Kiev denies that genocide took place in Donbass, which served as one of the reasons for Russia's recognition of the Donetsk and the Lugansk People's Republics and a special military operation. In this connection, the Ukrainian side demands that the court recognize that the Russian Federation has no legal grounds for actions in and against Ukraine.