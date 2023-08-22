FACTBOX: Sizing up BRICS’ structure and accomplishments

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/ On August 22-24, 2023 Johannesburg (South Africa) is hosting the 15th summit meeting of the BRICS group, an informal international association of five rapidly developing countries - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. The Russian delegation at the event is led by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, while President Vladimir Putin will participate by video link. It is expected that the main topics of the meeting will be economic cooperation, in particular ways of increasing trade settlements in local currencies and BRICS expansion.

Creation and goals

The acronym BRICS is derived from the names of the association’s member countries in English. Before the accession of South Africa in 2011 the group was known as BRIC. The first meetings on the BRIC platform took place in 2006. At that time, the economy ministers met at the St. Petersburg Economic Forum (in June), and the foreign ministers of Russia, Brazil, China, and India's defense ministers - New York on the sidelines of the UNGA session (in September). In July 2008, talks by the heads of state and government of the four countries were held in Toyako (Japan) within the framework of the G8 summit, where the leaders of Brazil, China and India were invited as guests.

The first BRIC summit was in Yekaterinburg in June 2009. The association’s mission was then defined as the development of a consistent, active, pragmatic and open dialogue and cooperation among countries. Later, more principles of joint activity, such as non-bloc status and neutrality towards third parties were agreed upon.

BRICS does not have a secretariat or charter. The rotating presidency is held by the summit’s host country, which is responsible for coordinating all current activities (in recent years the member-states took turns as BRICS chairs according to the sequence of letters in the acronym).

Summits, ministerial meetings

Since the Yekaterinburg meeting in 2009, the bloc’s summits have been organized annually in one of the member countries (the last one, chaired by China, was held by videoconference on June 23, 2022). Since 2013, the presiding country, as a rule, has invited other states, close to it geographically and geopolitically, to participate in the event. Also, the BRICS leaders meet at international forums. In addition to summits, negotiations are held regularly at the level of foreign ministers, ministers of finance, health, education, science and agriculture, and secretaries of security councils.

Since 2015, BRICS has been holding civil, parliamentary and youth forums, as well as media summits. In all, more than 20 communication platforms operate within the BRICS framework. The agendas of these meetings cover areas such as energy efficiency, climate change, food security, poverty alleviation, sustainable development, and the activities of international financial institutions.

BRICS expansion

At the meeting of the quintet’s foreign ministers on May 19, 2022, held by video link, China came up with an idea of launching a process of BRICS expansion, with the aim of increasing its membership and influence in the world.