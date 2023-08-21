Top Turkish diplomat, Russian ambassador discuss issues on bilateral agenda

ISTANBUL, August 21. /TASS/. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with Russian Ambassador to Ankara Alexey Yerokhov to discuss current issues on the bilateral and regional agenda, the Russian embassy said on Monday.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said earlier in the day that Fidan may pay a visit to Russia in the near future to prepare a meeting of the two countries’ leaders. He expressed the hope that he would meet with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in September.