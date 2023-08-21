Energy exports to China from other BRICS nations total $58.7 bln in January-July 2023

BEIJING, August 21. /TASS/. China’s imports of oil, gas and coal from other BRICS countries (Brazil, Russia, India, South Africa) rose by 17.3% in January-July 2023 year-on-year to 422.78 bln yuan ($58.7 bln at the current exchange rate), the General Administration of Customs of China reported.

BRICS member states account for more than 36% of energy purchased by China abroad, the report said. China’s imports from BRICS nations of such important commodities as iron ore and copper ore increased by 8% in the reporting period to 181.19 bln yuan ($25.16 bln), according to statistics released.

BRICS comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. The summit of BRICS members that is to be held in Johannesburg on August 22-24, will be attended by the Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Russian President Vladimir Putin will participate in it via video link. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will represent Russia in South Africa in person.