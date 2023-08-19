Leader of Niger’s rebels says any ECOWAS intervention to be considered as occupation

RABAT, August 19. /TASS/. The head of the Nigerien military rebels' National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland, General Abdourahmane Tchiani, has warned that any interference in his country by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) will be considered as occupation.

"We will regard any interference by ECOWAS countries as occupation," the Al Arabiya TV channel quoted him as saying.

"We will do whatever is necessary and respond to any attack against us. We have the support of the people and of many neighboring countries," Tchiani continued.

"The ECOWAS sanctions imposed on Niger are illegal, inhuman and aimed at splitting our country and our people. The ECOWAS sanctions deprive us of the funds needed to keep our institutions going. They are aimed at subjugating us rather than finding a solution. But we will not let this happen," he vowed.