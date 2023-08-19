{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Coup attempt in Niger

Leader of Niger’s rebels says any ECOWAS intervention to be considered as occupation

The Al Arabiya TV channel quoted Abdourahmane Tchiani

RABAT, August 19. /TASS/. The head of the Nigerien military rebels' National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland, General Abdourahmane Tchiani, has warned that any interference in his country by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) will be considered as occupation.

"We will regard any interference by ECOWAS countries as occupation," the Al Arabiya TV channel quoted him as saying.

"We will do whatever is necessary and respond to any attack against us. We have the support of the people and of many neighboring countries," Tchiani continued.

"The ECOWAS sanctions imposed on Niger are illegal, inhuman and aimed at splitting our country and our people. The ECOWAS sanctions deprive us of the funds needed to keep our institutions going. They are aimed at subjugating us rather than finding a solution. But we will not let this happen," he vowed.

Hungarian companies want to expand work in Russia — Orban
"Despite sanctions and political difficulties, Hungarian companies represented in Russia are looking for opportunities to expand their activities," said Bertalan Havasi, a spokesman for the head of the Hungarian prime minister
US is plotting another pandemic — Russian Defense Ministry
"We do not rule out the United States may use so-called defensive technologies for offensive purposes, as well as for global governance by creating crisis situations of biological nature," lieutenant general Igor Kirillov stressed
Russian army gains control of 5 communities in Kharkov Region over past week
Now there are 33 of them under the control of the Russian Armed Forces
US national sentenced in bribery case in Russia taken into custody on espionage charges
The court upheld the investigation’s request that US national Spector should be taken into custody on charges based on Article 276 of the Russian Criminal Code
Revenues of Hainan's 13 key development zones up 16.3% in January-June
They reached $141 billion
Putin shows initialed draft agreement with Ukraine to African leaders
"This draft agreement was initialed by the head of the Kiev negotiation team. He put his signature there. Here it is," the Russian president said
Scholz says there are no Germany soldiers in Ukraine
At the same time, in his words, while making decisions the German government has been keeping a close eye on what its allies are doing to avoid a possible confrontation between Russia and NATO
Nearly 100 people participated in Chinese Hainan Night event in Hawaii
The island delegation spoke of the free trade port, including preferential policies available to foreign investors
ECOWAS delegation demands rebels in Niger release President Bazoum
The delegation reportedly said the release of Mohamed Bazoum was a priority demand
Roscosmos publishes first results of Luna-25 spacecraft instrument measurements
In particular, the spacecraft registered the moment of a meteoroid impact
Number of enterprises with foreign capital in Hainan surpasses 7,700
According to Hainan Daily, the province is optimizing the trade and investment sector
Zimbabwe grateful to Moscow for help in establishing, defending sovereignty
Zimbabwe has experienced three difficult moments in its modern history, a member of the leadership of Zimbabwe's ruling Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front Christopher Mutsvangwa recalled
BRICS serves as cooperation, development model for many countries
The Media Forum announced that it sees its mission in supporting the BRICS media in taking concerted actions with the African media based on the principles of co-development and mutual benefit
Russian forces pulverize Ukraine’s elite 10th Corps units in Zaporozhye area — politician
It is reported that US-made Stryker armored personnel carriers (APCs) used by the 46th and 82nd Ukrainian brigades are being actively engaged for the first time
US-led coalition’s F-35 dangerously approach two Russian Su-35 in Syria
With such actions the coalition continues to create conditions for dangerous air incidents, the deputy head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of Conflicting Parties in Syria Vadim Kulit noted
Hainan Province sees number of market participants exceed 3 million
According to the Hainan Daily newspaper, more than 2.4 million new companies and organizations have appeared on the island since June 2020
Ukrainian drone eliminated near Putilkovo northwest of Moscow
The Defense Ministry said there were no casualties or damage
Duty-free sales through Haikou Customs reached $4 billion in January-July
According to the Hainan Daily newspaper, about 4.2 million people bought more than 34 million goods in Hainan in seven months
Moscow urges Ukrainian troops to turn arms against Kiev junta or capitulate — diplomat
Maria Zakharova reiterated that Russia’s Investigative Committee is probing all instances of Ukrainian militants shelling Russian regions as well as their other criminal acts
Situation after drone attack in Novgorod Region calm - governor
No one was injured
People with racist worldview ‘at helm’ in West — Lavrov
According to him, these days few people deny the fact that "the Americans and their satellites are trying to slow down or even reverse the natural evolution process of international relations in the context of the shaping of a multipolar system"
Burkina Faso, Mali place warplanes in Niger to repulse any aggression
On July 31, the governments of Burkina Faso and Mali expressed solidarity for the people of Niger, warning that both countries would consider any military intervention in Niger as a declaration of war against them
ECOWAS delegation meets with Niger’s ousted president
According to the RFI radio station, the meeting with Mohamed Bazoum was attended, among others, by former Nigerian President Abdulsalami Abubakar, who led the delegation
Press review: Russia seeks alternate grain routes and how CNN obtained bridge attack video
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, August 17th
Russian president visits command post of special military operation in Rostov-on-Don
Putin has repeatedly visited the command post of the Russian special military operation in Rostov-on-Don
Russian embassy in US blames Washington for trying to manage epidemics
Under the guise of monitoring diseases, Washington is scattering its illegal laboratories across the world, brazenly and with impunity; establishing numerous facilities of this kind along Russia’s borders, the Russian Embassy in Washington said in a statement
Washington aware that Kiev’s defeat is near — former Pentagon adviser
According to Douglas Macgregor, the United States is nudging Europe, including Germany, to commit acts that can be regarded legally anywhere in the world as "acts of war against Russia"
Western sanctions boost Thai business interest in Russia — TRCC
According to the president of the Thai-Russian Chamber of Commerce there are more and more ways for Thai businesses to establish cooperation with Russia
All effects of drone attack against airdrome near Novgorod eliminated — authorities
According to the head of the Soltsy municipal district Maxim Timofeyev, nothing threatens the civilian population and infrastructure
New Astarta sniper rifle presented at the Army 2023 Forum
Astarta’s tactical and technical characteristics are superior to those of the 12.7-millimeter OSV-96 sniper rifle
Trump obliged to voluntarily turn himself in at jail in Georgia
The suspects will undergo the formal arrest procedure: they will be searched, fingerprinted and have their mugshots taken
West’s faith in Ukraine’s ability to preserve statehood in any form weakening — Lavrov
"The future looks rather grim for the Kiev authorities and their patrons," Russian Foreign Minister said
Thailand cooperates with BRICS chambers of commerce — expert
"The trade turnover between BRICS countries and the Kingdom is at a good level at present and Thailand, among more than twenty countries, officially announced its interest of joining BRICS," Vitaly Kiselev added
China completes installation of part of world's first commercial modular reactor — media
According to CGTN, the reactor in question is the Linlong-1 reactor
Ukrainian military tries to attack ZNPP with drones ten times a day — Rosenergoatom
An adviser to the CEO of the Rosenergoatom concern Renat Karchaa noted that the power plant’s units were well-protected
Kiev attempts to attack Crimea with S-200 missile, Russian air defense intercepts it
No casualties or damage on the ground were reported
Lukashenko says Ukrainians won’t let country’s western parts to be given to Poland
If Ukraine's western parts are handed over to Poland, they will become NATO territory, Lukashenko said
POW says British instructors were more interested in money than in training Ukrainians
"But, as a matter of fact, training was very poor. Only theory and a little bit of practice," Roman Levko complained
Russian naval ships embark on Arctic deployment — top brass
During the deployment in Arctic waters, the Northern Fleet’s naval group will reportedly practice ensuring the safety of shipping and other types of Russia’s maritime economic activity in the Arctic
US unwillingness to end Ukraine conflict behind talk of Zelensky’s ‘formula’ — Lavrov
"The problem, however, is that the US has no intention of ending the conflict," he said
Lavrov to lead Russia’s delegation at UN General Assembly in September — Putin’s order
The high-level week of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly will begin in New York on September 19
Belarus' Lukashenko calls for joint front against warmongers of another world war
"We always stand for peace, equality and a dialog among peoples," the Belarusian president stated
Russian army’s group delivers destruction to Ukrainian army’s equipment near Urozhaynoye
Spokesman for the battlegroup Oleg Chekhov told about it
Ukraine’s attacks on Crimean bridge have political aspect — Crimean parliament’s speaker
Vladimir Konstantinov explained that there could not actually be any economic damage to Crimea in this regard
Abnormal situation occurs during transfer of Luna-25 probe to pre-landing orbit
At present specialists of the command and control team are analyzing the situation
Americans’ support of arms supplies to Kiev declining - Russian envoy
The US administration is "taking more and more senseless decisions" and "making unresponsible and baseless statements", Anatoly Antonov said
Russia’s Aerospace Forces down Ukrainian Su-25 attack plane in DPR
It is reported that Russian military destroyed roughly 80 Ukrainian troops in the Krasny Liman area over the past day
West’s overall aid to Kiev over year of special operation exceeds $160 bln — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister noted that the west "is seeking to eliminate Russia as a serious geopolitical rival"
Russia should wipe out nationalist regime in Kiev — Medvedev
The politician emphasized that "the defeat of the West on the Ukrainian track is inevitable"
US twists arms of Vietnam, Thailand, Cambodia to send Soviet weapons to Kiev — top brass
Igor Kostyukov stressed that the US wished to prolong the conflict in Ukraine by all possible means
