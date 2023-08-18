Ukrainian pilots to complete training on F-16 jets no earlier than summer 2024

THE HAGUE, August 18. /TASS/. The first Ukrainian pilots will complete training to fly F-16 fighter jets not earlier than next summer, the news outlet NL Times reported.

On Thursday, it became known that the US has approved the plans of the Netherlands and Denmark to transfer F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine when the training of Ukrainian pilots will be completed. According to US administration officials, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken informed about this representatives of both countries by letter.

The training of Ukrainian pilots is organized by the Netherlands and Denmark. According to the news outlet, "it may be another year" before the F-16 jets are sent to the country, and the first Ukrainian pilots will probably complete their training only by next summer.

Acting Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra wrote on the X social network (formerly known as Twitter - TASS) that he welcomed Washington's decision. "We will further discuss the subject with our European partners," he pointed out.

Ukraine has long sought deliveries of F-16 fighter jets from Western countries. The Netherlands and Denmark have given their agreement in principle, but the transfer of the planes requires the approval of the US authorities.