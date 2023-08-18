Diplomat in Turkey sees almost no alternative to Black Sea grain corridor

ISTANBUL, August 18. /TASS/. It is almost impossible to establish an alternative humanitarian route in terms of shipping the same volume of agricultural products or ensuring the security of shipments, a diplomat in Turkey told TASS, commenting on the situation around the grain deal a month on since Russia halted its participation in it.

"On July 22, 2022, agreements were reached in Istanbul to establish a grain corridor and it successfully functioned until recently. More than 33 million metric tons of grain was shipped through it over a year, and there were practically no problems with ensuring its safety. It makes no sense establishing new corridors, an idea being discussed both in Ukraine and in Russia, as it is necessary to solve the existing problems instead, that is to meet Russia’s demands," the diplomat said, adding that the Joint Coordination Center was ready to resume work any time.

According to him, Turkish officials at various levels have repeatedly signaled they favor reviving the grain deal in the previous format for longer than a few months. Although Ankara is watching other countries’ efforts to set up alternative routes for grain exports, it has been in no talks to do so, the diplomat added.

Also, the diplomat gave assurances that Turkey can guarantee safe passage to bulk carriers both along the humanitarian corridor and via Black Sea straits.

The Turkish Defense Ministry said on Thursday there were no problems with ensuring the security of merchant vessels in Black Sea straits.