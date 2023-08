UNITED NATIONS, August 18. /TASS/. The crisis in Ukraine can be settled through negotiations, not arms deliveries, China’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Geng Shuang has told the UN Security Council.

According to the Chinese diplomat, continued arms deliveries only delay the cessation of hostilities.

"Weapons can be used to win a war, but they cannot bring about peace," he said. "Restoring peace would require dialogue and consultations.".