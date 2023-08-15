Anti-Russian sanctions harm third countries — Bangladeshi official

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 16. /TASS/. Sanctions imposed on Russia are doing harm to third countries and demonstrate that restrictive measures are an ineffective foreign policy tool, a Bangladeshi national security adviser told the 11th Moscow Conference on International Security on Tuesday.

"Economic sanctions imposed on Russia bring suffering to other regions of the world as well, which is, of course, is an undesirable situation," Tarique Ahmed Siddique, the Defense and Security adviser to the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, said at the forum’s plenary session.

"Our country also had to face major consequences in this context," he said. "It is clear to us at this point that sanctions will benefit no one, and we are experiencing this first-hand."

Speaking about the situation in the Asia-Pacific region, the official said it has been undergoing significant changes over the past years, including as a result of the events in Ukraine and the subsequent energy crisis, as well as of China-US rivalry.

The adviser underscored that in this context, Dhaka supports security and mutual respect in relations between countries of the region.

"Healthy economic competitiveness should prevail over harmful geopolitical rivalry," he said. "We should create the security architecture in the region and avoid conflicts.".