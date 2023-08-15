Impossible to resolve Korean issue through negotiations now — DPRK Defense Minister

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 15. /TASS/. It is impossible to resolve the Korean Peninsula issue until the US drastically alters its policy, and physical force is the only thing that prevents a nuclear conflict in the region, North Korean Defense Minister Kang Sun-nam said Tuesday.

His address was read out by the DRPK military attache at the 11th Moscow Conference on International Security.

"Until the US acknowledges a total failure of its hostile policy towards DRPK and forever irreversibly abolishes its course of military confrontation against our republic, resolution of any issue through dialogue or negotiations would not be possible at all, and physical force remains the only way to protect peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula. This is our unchanging position," he noted.

According to the Defense Minister, actions of the US and its allies turn the Korean Peninsula into a potential nuclear battlefield.

"This once again confirms the philosophy that the resolution of the Korean Peninsula issue through dialogue and negotiations is just an empty echo, and the only and precise way towards prevention of a nuclear war on the Korean Peninsula lies in having military deterrence forces," Kang Sun-nam underscored.

He added that Washington is unlikely to sincerely propose a temporary suspension of joint military exercises with Seoul, or reject deploying strategic forces and reduce the contingent in South Korea.

"But even in this case we are fully aware that the aggressive, evil US aspiration to strip us of nuclear weapons and to militarily ruin our system cannot change even one iota," the Defense Minister noted.

According to the North Korean official, the US does not keep its word, given at the highest level.

"Even if the US withdraws its strategic bombers or its nuclear submarine from the Korean Peninsula, it will take mere days to re-deploy them back if they so decide; and it will only take half a month to once again send the American army back once it withdraws from South Korea," he concluded.