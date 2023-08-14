Iran’s top diplomat highlights progress in cooperation with IAEA

DUBAI, August 14. /TASS/. Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have made progress in resolving issues related to Tehran’s implementation of its obligations under an agreement for the application of safeguards in connection with the Treaty on the Non-proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said at a press conference.

"We have made good progress in interacting on certain issues, which, according to the IAEA, remain unresolved," the Tasnim news agency quoted him as saying.

Amir-Abdollahian also highlighted IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi’s role in safeguards talks with Tehran.

On March 3, Grossi visited Tehran following reports of uranium particles found to be enriched to 83.7% at the country’s nuclear facilities. The IAEA chief held talks with head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami and met with President Ebrahim Raisi and the foreign minister. The IAEA and the AEOI later said in a joint statement that "Iran, on a voluntary basis. will allow the IAEA to implement further appropriate verification and monitoring activities." In addition, "Iran expressed its readiness to continue its cooperation and provide further information and access to address the outstanding safeguards issues."

The Iranian authorities said later that the IAEA had closed off its inquiry over the discovery of traces of uranium enriched up to 83.7% purity.