Explosions heard in Odessa

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Explosions were once again heard in Odessa, according to Obshestvennoye Ukrainian publication.

No further details were given. Klimenko Time reported explosions in Odessa earlier. An air alert was also announced in the region.

It was reported earlier that the air alert has been canceled in eight regions of Ukraine, according to the official resource on notification. The alert has been canceled in Dnepropetrovsk, Kirovograd, Nikolaev, Odessa, Poltava, Sumy, Kharkov, and Cherkasy regions. On average, the alert lasted for about 40 minutes.