MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. Nicaragua will always support Russia and is ready for comprehensive cooperation with Moscow, Nicaraguan Ambassador to Russia Alba Azucena Torres Mejia said on Sunday.

"This year, we are marking the 79th anniversary of diplomatic relations. Over this time, we have proved that we will always be with Russia. We are friends with it, we love and respect this incredible country," she stressed. "I think that Nicaragua will try to develop relations with Russia in all spheres."