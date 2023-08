MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. South African Minister of Defense and Military Veterans Thandi Modise will participate in the Moscow conference on international security via a video link, South Africa’s military attache in Russia told TASS on Sunday.

"South Africa will participate in the Moscow conference on international security. The defense minister will not be physically present in Moscow but will participate via a video link," the military attache said, replying to a corresponding question.