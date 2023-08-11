Operation in Niger to be held only if West gives consent — senior Russian lawmaker

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. A military operation in Niger, which is planned to be launched by the heads of the member-states of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), will be carried out with at least the approval of the collective West, the leader of Russia’s Liberal Democratic (LDPR), head of the State Duma’s committee on international affairs Leonid Slutsky, has told TASS.

"Certainly, if such an operation is to be launched, it will be carried out with at least the approval of the collective West. There will be plenty of traces there. But it is important not to let a bloody scenario happen and to continue to look for a diplomatic solution," Slutsky said.

He warns that a military intervention in Niger could be the beginning of a major African war.

"The ECOWAS countries are under Western neo-colonial patronage. The former colonialists continue to siphon resources from Africa and are by no means not interested in African states leaving their zone of influence and pursuing independent and autonomous policies," Slutsky added.

Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara said on his return from the summit in Abuja on August 10 that the ECOWAS leaders had agreed to launch a military operation in Niger "as soon as possible." The AFP news agency quoted him as saying that the chiefs of staff would hold several more meetings to finalize details. Ouattara emphasized that Cote d'Ivoire would contribute a battalion of 850 and 1,100 men for the operation, and that Benin, Nigeria and other countries would participate, too. The Associated Press agency reported the same day that leaders of the military in Niger had allegedly told acting US Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland that they intended to kill the country's ousted president, Mohamed Bazoum, should neighboring states launch a military intervention in an attempt to reinstate him.

In late July, a group of military officers from Niger's Presidential Guard mutinied and announced the removal of President Bazoum. The National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland, led by the Guard’s commander, Abdurahmane Tchiani, was formed to govern the country. Bazoum remains in custody at his residence.