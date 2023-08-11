Ukraine amasses over 12 billion cubic meters of gas ahead of winter season

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. More than 12 billion cubic meters of gas have already been amassed in Ukraine’s storage facilities as part of preparations for the upcoming winter season, the country’s Energy Minister German Galushchenko said.

"We are packing our storages now. At present, we already have over 12 billion [cubic meters of gas] <…> and expect to have up to 15 billion," he said on Rada television.

The minister also assured that the country expects to add to the grid power generation capacities totaling 1.7 GW before the start of the cold season.

The Ukrainian presidential administration has admitted that the upcoming winter season will be more difficult than the previous one. In this regard Mikhail Podolyak, who is an adviser to the head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office, advised his compatriots to keep heating equipment at hand.