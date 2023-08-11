US cannot afford to spend billions on Ukraine — congresswoman

WASHINGTON, August 11. /TASS/. The US government cannot afford to spend additional billions on Ukraine’s needs having numerous unsolved problems on its own territory, Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene said.

"No! With seniors on a fixed income barely able to afford rent bc of high inflation, $32 trillion in debt, all time record homelessness, and over 300 Americans dying every day bc of Biden’s pathetic border policies, we can not afford to send $40 billion more to Ukraine!" she wrote on the X social network, previously known as Twitter.

The statement came in response to US President Joe Biden’s request to the Congress to allocate additional $13 billion from the federal budget for urgent military aid to the Kiev government and $8.5 billion for economic and security assistance to Ukraine and other countries.

Overall, the Biden administration has requested additional funding worth $40 billion. About a half of it will be directed for Ukraine-related expenditures. The rest will go to fund natural disaster response on the US territory ($12 billion), border protection ($4 billion) and accommodation of migrants ($2.2 billion).

The US Department of the Treasury reported in June that the country’s state debt exceeded the $32-trillion benchmark for the first time ever.