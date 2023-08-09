Borrell’s statements on anniversary of election in Belarus based on false claims — MFA

MINSK, August 9. /TASS/. The statements made by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, as well as by foreign ministers of the Baltic states and Poland, on the occasion of another anniversary of the latest presidential election in Belarus are based on false accusations, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said in a statement, following the European Union’s comment on the current anniversary of the Belarusian presidential election.

"The statements of the High Representative of the European Union Josep Borrell, foreign ministers of the Baltic states and Poland, politicians from other EU states on the occasion of another anniversary of the presidential election in our country are entirely built on hackneyed false accusations against Belarus," the statement said.

It emphasizes the EU is not willing to accept the fact that three years ago the situation in Belarus did not follow the scenario written in Brussels.

"The statements and unfriendly actions of European officials will not be able to influence the independent path of development chosen by the Republic of Belarus," the statement said.

The Foreign Ministry pointed out that despite illegal sanctions, airspace closure and border blocking, information pressure, as well as provocations by some members of the European Union, Belarus has been able to preserve and strengthen its statehood, and to ensure security and economic stability.

"Sanctions against entire sectors of our country grossly violate social and economic rights and undermine the livelihoods of thousands of ordinary Belarusians. The deadlocked and detached from life aggressive policy of the European institutions towards Belarus is becoming more and more obvious to the citizens of the EU itself," the statement stressed.

In addition, it said that it is getting more and more difficult to hide the real state of affairs in Belarus from the European public, as the country can be visited visa-free.

Minsk calls for return to pragmatic dialogue

The Foreign Ministry said that Brussels and other European countries, who support illegal extremist formations from among Belarusian citizens, should realize that Minsk will keep following its course and defending its independence.

"We urge the European Union to recognize and accept the choice of the Belarusian people and to return to pragmatic dialogue in order to deliver on the potential for mutually beneficial co-operation in the interests of the security and sustainable development of our whole region," the statement reads.

Belarus held a presidential election on August 9, 2020. Incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko secured 80.1% of the vote. The runner-up, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who garnered 10.12%, did not recognize the election returns. Shortly afterwards she moved to neighboring Lithuania, where she has remained since.